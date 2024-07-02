in Music News

Camila Cabello & Drake’s “HOT UPTOWN” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop, Rhythmic Radio

The collaboration tops both Mediabase add boards this week.

Pop and rhythmic radio programmers gave a warm welcome to Camila Cabello’s “HOT UPTOWN (featuring Drake).” The eagerly anticipated collaboration earns the most added honor at both formats this week.

“HOT UPTOWN” landed at 54 Mediabase-monitored pop stations on impact, while securing 39 rhythmic adds.

— Picked up by 48 stations, “Rockstar” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” follows in third place with pickups from 43 stations, and an add count of 36 slots The Kid LAROI’s “Girls” in fourth.

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” a new playlist option for 24 stations, grabs fifth place.

— Jeremih’s “Wait On It (featuring Bryson Tiller & Chris Brown)” earns runner-up at rhythmic, courtesy of its 33 playlist adds.

Offset & Gunna’s “Style Rare” claims third place with 25 pickups, and “Girls” grabs fourth with 15 adds.

Credited with 10 rhythmic pickups, Victoria Monet’s “Alright” ranks as fifth-most added.

