Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift split top honors in this week’s US album race, with the former winning for pure sales and the latter securing a 10th week for total consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, Abrams’ new “The Secret Of Us” sold 50.1K US albums during the June 21-27 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 87.6K in total first-week US activity.

The figures will yield a #1 debut on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart (pure sales) and a #2 start on the Billboard 200 (total consumption).

Swift, who collaborated on Abrams’ track “Us,” will retain #1 on the overall Billboard 200. Her “The Tortured Poets Department” generated another 115.9K US units during the tracking period. Representing the week’s best total consumption figure, the count will earn “Tortured Poets” a tenth consecutive week at #1.

Though Billboard’s specific numbers may slightly differ from those reported by Hits, the outcomes — Abrams at #1 for sales, Swift at #1 for total activity — should be the same.