LISA’s “Rockstar,” Camila Cabello & Drake’s “HOT UPTOWN” Going For Immediate Pop Radio Airplay

The buzzy new singles will impact pop radio this week.

LISA in ROCKSTAR | RCA

The final “New Music Friday” of 2024 featured numerous high-profile music releases, and two of the most notable will go for immediate pop radio adds.

LISA’s “Rockstar” and Camila Cabello’s “HOT UPTOWN (featuring Drake)” are both set to impact the format immediately, with July 2 serving as their official “impact date.”

As first reported on Headline Planet’s Twitter, “Rockstar” received major market airplay on Thursday night, courtesy of San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW.

“Rockstar” represents LISA’s first single since commencing the partnership between RCA and her LLoud. “HOT UPTOWN” follows “HE KNOWS (featuring Lil Nas X)” as the latest radio offering from Camila’s new album “c, xoxo.” That full album also arrived Friday.

