Jimin & Loco’s “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” Earns #4 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

Whether with BTS or with his own solo smash “Like Crazy,” Jimin is no stranger to posting massive streaming numbers. He just did it again, scoring the top debut for Friday, June 28.

The artist earns #4 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart with new song “Smeraldo Green Marching Band.” The song, which features Loco, received 6,625,387 Spotify streams on opening day.

Enough for #4 on the overall chart, the count positions “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” as the chart’s top new entry.

— “Smeraldo” also fared decently among US audiences, earning #41 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart. It follows only Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan’s “Cowboys Cry Too” (#20 overall) as the second-biggest debut on the US listing.