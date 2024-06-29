in Music News, New Music

Jimin & Loco’s “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” Earns #4 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

The song ranks as the chart’s top new entry.

Loco and Jimin - Smeraldo Garden Marching Band photo, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Whether with BTS or with his own solo smash “Like Crazy,” Jimin is no stranger to posting massive streaming numbers. He just did it again, scoring the top debut for Friday, June 28.

The artist earns #4 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart with new song “Smeraldo Green Marching Band.” The song, which features Loco, received 6,625,387 Spotify streams on opening day.

Enough for #4 on the overall chart, the count positions “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” as the chart’s top new entry.

— “Smeraldo” also fared decently among US audiences, earning #41 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart. It follows only Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan’s “Cowboys Cry Too” (#20 overall) as the second-biggest debut on the US listing.

jiminlocosmeraldo garden marching band

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gracie Abrams’ “Secret Of Us” Leads For Pure US Album Sales, Taylor Swift Secures 10th Week At #1 Overall

LISA’s “Rockstar” Debuts In Top 10 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart