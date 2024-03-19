in Music News

Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami)” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

The song received a strong showing of early rhythmic support.

Cardi B - Enough video screenshot | Atlantic

Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami)” received a warm welcome from rhythmic radio programmers, dominantly earning the format’s most added honor.

The new single won support from 56 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations this week.

Picked up by 19 stations, GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo” earns second place on the Mediabase rhythmic add board. Bryson Tiller’s “Whatever She Wants” follows in third with 18 pickups.

A new playlist option for 14 stations, Travis Scott’s “FE!N (featuring Playboi Carti)” registers as fourth-most added. BigXthaPlug’s “MmHmm” follows in fifth place; it landed at 11 new rhythmic stations.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

