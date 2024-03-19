Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami)” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami)” received a warm welcome from rhythmic radio programmers, dominantly earning the format’s most added honor.
The new single won support from 56 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations this week.
Picked up by 19 stations, GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo” earns second place on the Mediabase rhythmic add board. Bryson Tiller’s “Whatever She Wants” follows in third with 18 pickups.
A new playlist option for 14 stations, Travis Scott’s “FE!N (featuring Playboi Carti)” registers as fourth-most added. BigXthaPlug’s “MmHmm” follows in fifth place; it landed at 11 new rhythmic stations.
