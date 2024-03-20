Jerry Seinfeld, Logan Lerman, Lizzy McAlpine Booked For March 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has revealed a strong lineup for the Wednesday, March 27 broadcast.
According to official listings, comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld will appear as the lead guest. Popular actor Logan Lerman will also drop by for an interview on the broadcast.
The show will ultimately close with a performance by Lizzy McAlpine, whose upcoming album “Older” is launching in early April.
A complete look at upcoming listings follows:
Wednesday, March 20: Guests include Kristen Wiig, Lenny Kravitz and musical guest Lenny Kravitz. Show #1944
Thursday, March 21: Guests include Gisele Bündchen, Wayne Brady and comedian Mary Beth Barone. Show #1945
Friday, March 22: Guests include Alicia Keys, Tony Goldwyn, Maleah Joi Moon and a performance from Hell’s Kitchen. Show #1946
Monday, March 25: Guests include Shakira, Dakota Fanning, Mo Gilligan and musical guest Shakira. Show #1947
Tuesday, March 26: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Pete Townshend and a performance from The Who’s Tommy. Show #1948
Wednesday, March 27: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Logan Lerman and musical guest Lizzy McAlpine. Show #1949
Comments
Loading…