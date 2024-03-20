in TV News

Jerry Seinfeld, Logan Lerman, Lizzy McAlpine Booked For March 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms a strong lineup for next Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1806 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lizzy McAlpine performs on Thursday, March 2, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has revealed a strong lineup for the Wednesday, March 27 broadcast.

According to official listings, comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld will appear as the lead guest. Popular actor Logan Lerman will also drop by for an interview on the broadcast.

The show will ultimately close with a performance by Lizzy McAlpine, whose upcoming album “Older” is launching in early April.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Wednesday, March 20: Guests include Kristen Wiig, Lenny Kravitz and musical guest Lenny Kravitz. Show #1944

Thursday, March 21: Guests include Gisele Bündchen, Wayne Brady and comedian Mary Beth Barone. Show #1945

Friday, March 22: Guests include Alicia Keys, Tony Goldwyn, Maleah Joi Moon and a performance from Hell’s Kitchen. Show #1946

Monday, March 25: Guests include Shakira, Dakota Fanning, Mo Gilligan and musical guest Shakira. Show #1947

Tuesday, March 26: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Pete Townshend and a performance from The Who’s Tommy. Show #1948

Wednesday, March 27: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Logan Lerman and musical guest Lizzy McAlpine. Show #1949

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

