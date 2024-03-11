Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy Celebrate Oscars Wins With Superstar Presenters (Backstage Look)

“Poor Things” star Emma Stone and “Oppenheimer” lead Cillian Murphy had career-defining nights at this year’s Oscars, with Stone winning her second Best Lead Actress trophy and Murphy winning his first Lead Actor honor.

The Stone reveal made for one of the night’s most anticipated moments, as Lead Actress was one of the few races without a clear betting favorite. Stone shared favorite status with “Killers of the Flower Moon” breakout Lily Gladstone.

Murphy, on the other hand, was the odds-on favorite to win his category.

Still, both announcements made for great television. Integral was the fact that star-studded ensembles of past winners took the stage to celebrate each of this year’s nominees. Jessica Lange, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sally Field came together to recognize the Actress honorees, while Nicolas Cage, Sir Ben Kingsley, Matthew McConaughey, Brendan Fraser, and Forest Whitaker highlighted the Actor nominees.

Following the big moments, the winners and presenters posed for photos backstage. Disney and ABC shared those photos with press: