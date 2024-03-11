in Movie News

Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy Celebrate Oscars Wins With Superstar Presenters (Backstage Look)

Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy won this year’s lead acting awards.

THE OSCARS - The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Greg Williams) JESSICA LANGE, MICHELLE YEOH, EMMA STONE, CHARLIZE THERON, JENNIFER LAWRENCE, SALLY FIELD

“Poor Things” star Emma Stone and “Oppenheimer” lead Cillian Murphy had career-defining nights at this year’s Oscars, with Stone winning her second Best Lead Actress trophy and Murphy winning his first Lead Actor honor.

The Stone reveal made for one of the night’s most anticipated moments, as Lead Actress was one of the few races without a clear betting favorite. Stone shared favorite status with “Killers of the Flower Moon” breakout Lily Gladstone.

Murphy, on the other hand, was the odds-on favorite to win his category.

Still, both announcements made for great television. Integral was the fact that star-studded ensembles of past winners took the stage to celebrate each of this year’s nominees. Jessica Lange, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sally Field came together to recognize the Actress honorees, while Nicolas Cage, Sir Ben Kingsley, Matthew McConaughey, Brendan Fraser, and Forest Whitaker highlighted the Actor nominees.

Following the big moments, the winners and presenters posed for photos backstage. Disney and ABC shared those photos with press:

JESSICA LANGE, MICHELLE YEOH, CHARLIZE THERON, EMMA STONE, JENNIFER LAWRENCE
JESSICA LANGE, MICHELLE YEOH, CHARLIZE THERON, EMMA STONE, JENNIFER LAWRENCE
JESSICA LANGE, MICHELLE YEOH, EMMA STONE, CHARLIZE THERON, JENNIFER LAWRENCE, SALLY FIELD
JESSICA LANGE, MICHELLE YEOH, EMMA STONE, CHARLIZE THERON, JENNIFER LAWRENCE, SALLY FIELD
JESSICA LANGE, MICHELLE YEOH, EMMA STONE, CHARLIZE THERON, JENNIFER LAWRENCE, SALLY FIELD
JESSICA LANGE, MICHELLE YEOH, EMMA STONE, CHARLIZE THERON, JENNIFER LAWRENCE, SALLY FIELD
NICOLAS CAGE, SIR BEN KINGSLEY, BRENDAN FRASER, CILLIAN MURPHY, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, FOREST WHITAKER
NICOLAS CAGE, SIR BEN KINGSLEY, BRENDAN FRASER, CILLIAN MURPHY, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, FOREST WHITAKER
NICOLAS CAGE, SIR BEN KINGSLEY, BRENDAN FRASER, CILLIAN MURPHY, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, FOREST WHITAKER
NICOLAS CAGE, SIR BEN KINGSLEY, BRENDAN FRASER, CILLIAN MURPHY, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, FOREST WHITAKER
CILLIAN MURPHY, BRENDAN FRASER, NICOLAS CAGE, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, FOREST WHITAKER
CILLIAN MURPHY, BRENDAN FRASER, NICOLAS CAGE, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, FOREST WHITAKER

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

