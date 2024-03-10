Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth Have Fun Backstage During Oscars Ceremony (Backstage Look)

THE OSCARS - The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Greg Williams)
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY, CHRIS HEMSWORTH
After teaming to present the Animated film Academy Awards, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth posed for some endearing photos backstage.
The ABC/Disney team chronicled the co-stars of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” having their joy-filled moment at Sunday’s Oscars.
Prior to the backstage moment, the duo presented Animated Feature to “The Boy And The Heron” and Animated Short to “War Is Over!”
Nearing their conclusion, the 96th Academy Awards are airing on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel has been hosting this year’s show.
