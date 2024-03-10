in Movie News

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth Have Fun Backstage During Oscars Ceremony (Backstage Look)

They presented the animated awards at this year’s show.

THE OSCARS - The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Greg Williams) ANYA TAYLOR-JOY, CHRIS HEMSWORTH

After teaming to present the Animated film Academy Awards, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth posed for some endearing photos backstage.

The ABC/Disney team chronicled the co-stars of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” having their joy-filled moment at Sunday’s Oscars.

Prior to the backstage moment, the duo presented Animated Feature to “The Boy And The Heron” and Animated Short to “War Is Over!”

Nearing their conclusion, the 96th Academy Awards are airing on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel has been hosting this year’s show.

The backstage photos follow.

THE OSCARS – The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Greg Williams)
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY
CHRIS HEMSWORTH, ANYA TAYLOR-JOY
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY
THE OSCARS – The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Greg Williams)
CHRIS HEMSWORTH, ANYA TAYLOR-JOY
THE OSCARS – The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Greg Williams)
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY, CHRIS HEMSWORTH

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

