Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth Have Fun Backstage During Oscars Ceremony (Backstage Look)

After teaming to present the Animated film Academy Awards, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth posed for some endearing photos backstage.

The ABC/Disney team chronicled the co-stars of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” having their joy-filled moment at Sunday’s Oscars.

Prior to the backstage moment, the duo presented Animated Feature to “The Boy And The Heron” and Animated Short to “War Is Over!”

Nearing their conclusion, the 96th Academy Awards are airing on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel has been hosting this year’s show.

The backstage photos follow.