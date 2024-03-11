in Music News

Songs By SZA, Madison Beer, The Beaches, Ariana Grande Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Saturn,” “Make You Mine,” “Blame Brett,” and “we can’t be friends” debut on the pop chart.

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes four new entries, as SZA’s “Saturn,” Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine,” The Beaches’ “Blame Brett,” and Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” officially move into the Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Saturn” makes this week’s Top 40 at #32. The SZA single received 969 spins during the March 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 794.

Up sixteen places, “Make You Mine” makes its Top 40 entry at #38. Madison Beer’s buzzy release received 485 tracking week spins (+381).

“Blame Brett,” an alternative radio crossover, received 445 pop spins during the tracking period (+280). The count yields a five-place rise to #39.

“we can’t be friends,” which launched late in the week, debuts at #40 with 402 spins.

