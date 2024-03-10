Zendaya Shines On Oscars Red Carpet With Another Unforgettable Look

Already a red carpet (and, really, general style) icon at this point, Zendaya’s looks are always among the most anticipated at any awards show or premiere she attends.

She delivered Sunday, wowing at the Oscars in a form-fitting dress.

The actress was a presenter at Sunday’s show, which is honoring the year’s best achievements in film. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the star-studded affair, which is taking place at the Dolby Theatre.

Photos from Zendaya’s unforgettable time on the Academy Awards red carpet follow: