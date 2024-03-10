in Movie News

Zendaya Shines On Oscars Red Carpet With Another Unforgettable Look

Zendaya continues to rule the red carpet game.

THE OSCARS - The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Scott Kirkland) ZENDAYA

Already a red carpet (and, really, general style) icon at this point, Zendaya’s looks are always among the most anticipated at any awards show or premiere she attends.

She delivered Sunday, wowing at the Oscars in a form-fitting dress.

The actress was a presenter at Sunday’s show, which is honoring the year’s best achievements in film. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the star-studded affair, which is taking place at the Dolby Theatre.

Photos from Zendaya’s unforgettable time on the Academy Awards red carpet follow:

THE OSCARS – The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Scott Kirkland)
ZENDAYA
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

