Florence Pugh Delivers Wow Moment On Oscars Red Carpet (Special Look)

FLORENCE PUGH
“Oppenheimer” star Florence Pugh looked unsurprisingly gorgeous at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.
Indeed, the actress’ look was one of the highlights on the Oscar red carpet. ABC, which is handling broadcasting duties, just shared photos of the big red carpet moment.
“Oppenheimer” is the odds-on favorite to win Best Picture at this year’s show, which is taking place from the Dolby Theatre and currently airing live. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s festivities.
Photos of Florence Pugh’s turn on the red carpet follow.
