Florence Pugh Delivers Wow Moment On Oscars Red Carpet (Special Look)

The “Oppenheimer” star looked fantastic at the event.

THE OSCARS - The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Scott Kirkland) FLORENCE PUGH

“Oppenheimer” star Florence Pugh looked unsurprisingly gorgeous at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Indeed, the actress’ look was one of the highlights on the Oscar red carpet. ABC, which is handling broadcasting duties, just shared photos of the big red carpet moment.

“Oppenheimer” is the odds-on favorite to win Best Picture at this year’s show, which is taking place from the Dolby Theatre and currently airing live. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s festivities.

Photos of Florence Pugh’s turn on the red carpet follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

