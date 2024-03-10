in Movie News

Becky G Arrives At Oscars, Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet

Becky G arrives at this year’s Oscars.

THE OSCARS - The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Scott Kirkland) BECKY G

Later Sunday, Becky G will take the stage at the Dolby Theatre to perform the Oscar-nominated song “The Fire Inside.”

Ahead of her big Academy Awards performance, the singer wowed on the red carpet.

Indeed, Becky G looked characteristically gorgeous on the arrival circuit for Sunday’s show. Press pictures are coming late due to protest and security delays impacting this year’s red carpet proceedings, but with how great the shots of Becky G are, “better late than never” definitely applies.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s show, which is airing live on ABC. Photos follow:

THE OSCARS – The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Scott Kirkland)
BECKY G
THE OSCARS – The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Scott Kirkland)
BECKY G
THE OSCARS – The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Scott Kirkland)
BECKY G

abcbecky goscars

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Stunning On Red Carpet For Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony (Special Look)