Becky G Arrives At Oscars, Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet

BECKY G
Later Sunday, Becky G will take the stage at the Dolby Theatre to perform the Oscar-nominated song “The Fire Inside.”
Ahead of her big Academy Awards performance, the singer wowed on the red carpet.
Indeed, Becky G looked characteristically gorgeous on the arrival circuit for Sunday’s show. Press pictures are coming late due to protest and security delays impacting this year’s red carpet proceedings, but with how great the shots of Becky G are, “better late than never” definitely applies.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s show, which is airing live on ABC. Photos follow:
