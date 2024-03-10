in Movie News

Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Stunning On Red Carpet For Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony (Special Look)

The Oscars got underway early this year.

THE OSCARS - The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Scott Kirkland) ANYA TAYLOR-JOY

The Academy Awards started an hour early this year, which means the biggest names in entertainment walked the red carpet in the clear afternoon.

One such name was Anya Taylor-Joy, a presenter at this year’s show who looked characteristically gorgeous while arriving at the show.

Emanating from The Dolby Theatre, this year’s show welcomes Jimmy Kimmel back to the stage as host. It will crown the year’s best films, with “Oppenheimer” labeled as a massive favorite to win this year’s Best Picture trophy.

Who else will win? The answer will come during the broadcast now running on ABC. For now, check out shots of Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

