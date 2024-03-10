Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Stunning On Red Carpet For Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony (Special Look)

The Academy Awards started an hour early this year, which means the biggest names in entertainment walked the red carpet in the clear afternoon.

One such name was Anya Taylor-Joy, a presenter at this year’s show who looked characteristically gorgeous while arriving at the show.

Emanating from The Dolby Theatre, this year’s show welcomes Jimmy Kimmel back to the stage as host. It will crown the year’s best films, with “Oppenheimer” labeled as a massive favorite to win this year’s Best Picture trophy.

Who else will win? The answer will come during the broadcast now running on ABC. For now, check out shots of Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet.