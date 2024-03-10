Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Officially Earns #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Is It Over Now?,” a vault track from Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” vaults to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

The song rises two places to #1 on the pop listing, while ticking up a single-spot to the apex of the hot adult contemporary chart.

— “Is It Over Now?” received ~17,265 spins during the March 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 1,962 spins.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” drops one level to #2, while Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” slides a position to #3. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” rises one spot to #4 on the pop chart, and Tate McRae’s “greedy” slips one place to #5.

— The Taylor Swift song meanwhile received ~5,880 tracking period plays at Hot AC (+606).

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” jumps two spots to #2, while “greedy” stays in the #3 position. Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” descends three places to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” holds at #5.