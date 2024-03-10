in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Officially Earns #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault track rises to #1 this week.

Taylor Swift - Is It Over Now? (Lyric Video) | UMG

“Is It Over Now?,” a vault track from Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” vaults to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

The song rises two places to #1 on the pop listing, while ticking up a single-spot to the apex of the hot adult contemporary chart.

— “Is It Over Now?” received ~17,265 spins during the March 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 1,962 spins.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” drops one level to #2, while Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” slides a position to #3. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” rises one spot to #4 on the pop chart, and Tate McRae’s “greedy” slips one place to #5.

— The Taylor Swift song meanwhile received ~5,880 tracking period plays at Hot AC (+606).

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” jumps two spots to #2, while “greedy” stays in the #3 position. Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” descends three places to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” holds at #5.

billie eilishdoja catdua lipais it over now?jack harlowsabrina carpentertate mcraeTaylor Swiftteddy swims

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Minee Marx Delivers Another Stunning Instagram Moment, Looks Gorgeous In New Selfies, Digital Pictures

Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Stunning On Red Carpet For Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony (Special Look)