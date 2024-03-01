Dave Bautista Appears For “Ew” Segment, Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” concludes a week of originals with an episode Friday night, and Dave Bautista appears as the lead guest.

In addition to joining Jimmy for an interview, the wrestler-turned-movie-star takes part in the show’s popular, recurring “Ew!” sketch.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Later, Esther Povitsky takes the stage to deliver stand-up comedy.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from the taping follow.