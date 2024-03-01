Dave Bautista Appears For “Ew” Segment, Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1931 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Dave Bautista during “Ew!” on Friday, March 1, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” concludes a week of originals with an episode Friday night, and Dave Bautista appears as the lead guest.
In addition to joining Jimmy for an interview, the wrestler-turned-movie-star takes part in the show’s popular, recurring “Ew!” sketch.
Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Later, Esther Povitsky takes the stage to deliver stand-up comedy.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from the taping follow.
batistadave bautistajimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…