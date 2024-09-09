Emma Powell Wows In Red Dress At Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week Show (Special Look)

With a striking look and an undeniable style flair, the increasingly popular Emma Powell has made a certain impact as a model.

She also made a certain impact at Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week Show.

Wearing a red, button-front dress, Powell looked utterly breathtaking at Sunday’s star-studded celebration.

Held on the decommissioned MV John F. Kennedy in New York, the Tommy Hilfiger show celebrated the brand’s Spring ’25 collection. Billed as nautical with a twist, the looks provide wearers with “confidence that feels ready to step off the ferry and back into the city.”

The above photo of Emma Powell’s step-and-repeat moment is courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.