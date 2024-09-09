in Hot On Social

Alix Earle Shows Off Game Day Fit For Miami Dolphins Opener, Looks Beautiful In New Instagram Gallery

Alix celebrates the start of football season in a new Instagram photo dump.

Alix Earle celebrates the new football season | Via @alix_earle on Instagram

Football season is back, and social media sensation Alix Earle will be actively supporting two noteworthy teams. Along with alma mater University of Miami, she is all-in on fandom for the Miami Dolphins — the team that has her boyfriend Braxton Berrios on its roster.

To celebrate the launch of football season, Alix shared a Sunday evening Instagram photo dump. The gallery includes a shot of Alix and Braxton rocking University of Miami gear, a recap of her dressing up as Braxton for Fanatics Fest, and multiple shots of her game day fit from Sunday’s Miami Dolphins opener.

The cute fit pairs an orange Dolphins shirt with a denim skirt. Alix looks unsurprisingly beautiful in the outfit, for which she did a “get ready with me” video earlier Sunday.

The new social posts follow:

alix earle

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

