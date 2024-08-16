Sydney Sweeney Delivers “Thirst Trap,” Highlighting Butt In New Instagram Pictures

As an immensely popular actress who is widely regarded as one of the most attractive women in entertainment, Sydney Sweeney’s social content almost always garners considerable attention.

Her newest post — one that Sydney herself jokingly acknowledges is a “thirst trap” — should continue that trend.

Consisting of five pictures, the gallery finds Sweeney rocking a flattering wetsuit. Three, including the feature image, offer a look at the entertainment superstar’s butt.

Unsurprisingly resonant, the post surpassed 450K likes in its first ten minutes. That count, as well as the outpouring of favorable comments, will only grow in the coming hours.

(Editor’s Note: Because Instagram seems to have placed a “restricted content” flag on Sydney’s post, the below embed may show up properly. But the full set of pictures should be accessible if you click “View On Instagram”)