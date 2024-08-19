Cameron Brink’s New Instagram Dump Features Bikini Pictures, Injury Rehab Update, Game Day Fashion, More

While an injury cut Cameron Brink’s first season short, the basketball community remains significantly eager to see her build a lasting legacy.

The Los Angeles Sparks player continues to establish herself as a recognizable star. She is also steadily growing her social following, and a comprehensive Sunday night “photo dump” should fuel even more engagement.

The massive gallery includes shots of Brink in a bikini, fun with her dog, game fashion highlights, moments with her team, and updates on her injury rehabilitation.

Immediately resonant, the post received nearly 70K likes in its first 35 minutes.

The full post is available here.