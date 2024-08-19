in Hot On Social

Cameron Brink’s New Instagram Dump Features Bikini Pictures, Injury Rehab Update, Game Day Fashion, More

The Los Angeles Sparks rookie shared numerous photos Sunday night.

Via @cameronbrink22 on Instagram

While an injury cut Cameron Brink’s first season short, the basketball community remains significantly eager to see her build a lasting legacy.

The Los Angeles Sparks player continues to establish herself as a recognizable star. She is also steadily growing her social following, and a comprehensive Sunday night “photo dump” should fuel even more engagement.

The massive gallery includes shots of Brink in a bikini, fun with her dog, game fashion highlights, moments with her team, and updates on her injury rehabilitation.

Immediately resonant, the post received nearly 70K likes in its first 35 minutes.

The full post is available here.

Cameron brink

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Raising Cane’s Supports Grand Isle Artificial Reef Installation, Underscores Commitment To Community