The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Dancing In The Flames” tops the Hot AC radio add board.

The Weeknd - Dancing In The Flames | Video screenshot | Republic

The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” received an unsurprisingly strong showing of impact-week support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 47 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Dancing” convincingly ranks as the week’s most added song.

Halsey’s “Ego” follows in second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board; it landed at 11 new stations.

With 9 adds each, Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” and Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” tie for third place. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” ranks as fifth-most added with 8 new station pickups.

