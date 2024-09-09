Jisoo Looks Beautiful At NYFW; Takes In Tommy Hilfiger Show With Patrick Schwarzenegger, Damson Idris

Featuring a star-studded guest list from the worlds of sports, entertainment, fashion, and social media, Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring Season 2025 show was a major highlight of New York Fashion Week.

Present at the event was BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who looked unsurprisingly beautiful in a Tommy Hilfiger varsity jacket.

Jisoo took in the show alongside notables like Patrick Schwarzenegger and Damson Idris, with whom she posed for a media photo.

The show took place aboard the decommissioned MV John F. Kennedy, which is transforming into a comedy club led by Colin Jost and Pete Davidson.

Photos of Jisoo’s appearance follow, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.