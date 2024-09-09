in Music News, Runway

Jisoo Looks Beautiful At NYFW; Takes In Tommy Hilfiger Show With Patrick Schwarzenegger, Damson Idris

The BLACKPINK member took in the Tommy Hilfiger show.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jisoo, and Damson Idris, courtesy of BFA.com/Tommy Hilfiger Newsroom

Featuring a star-studded guest list from the worlds of sports, entertainment, fashion, and social media, Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring Season 2025 show was a major highlight of New York Fashion Week.

Present at the event was BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who looked unsurprisingly beautiful in a Tommy Hilfiger varsity jacket.

Jisoo took in the show alongside notables like Patrick Schwarzenegger and Damson Idris, with whom she posed for a media photo.

The show took place aboard the decommissioned MV John F. Kennedy, which is transforming into a comedy club led by Colin Jost and Pete Davidson.

Photos of Jisoo’s appearance follow, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jisoo, and Damson Idris, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger Newsroom
Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger Newsroom

