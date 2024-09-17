Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Takes Early Lead in Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” may be headed for #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which received 4,499 spins during the first two days of the September 15-21 tracking period, already appears at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Because the week is still so young, and because Sunday airplay can be particularly erratic, it is too early to outright declare “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” the winner. But it definitely looks like the frontrunner; its 348-spin lead over Chappell Roan’s building #2 “Good Luck, Babe!” is substantial for this point in the week, and it also has a clear momentum advantage. Whereas it is up 9% from the same-time-last-week mark, the Chappell hit is down nearly 3%.

If they stay on those rough trajectories, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” will have no trouble closing the week at #1.