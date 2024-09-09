in Runway

Jade Picon Delivers Style Slay At Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week Show

The Brazilian star shined with a killer event look.

Jade Picon by Kevin Czopek/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger showcased exciting upcoming looks at its New York Fashion Week show this Sunday, but the runway models were not the only ones scoring fashion wins.

The event also played host to an array of high-profile celebrity guests, many of whom delivered resonant, Tommy-centric looks of their own. One fashion standout was Jade Picon, whose memorable look included an open trench coat, visible Tommy Hilfiger briefs, and a peak at her killer abs.

Sunday’s memorable appearance was, of course, just one aspect of Jade’s Tommy Hilfiger connection. She has also shot modeling campaigns with the brand, as documented by some of her most recent social media posts.

A photo documenting the look appears above, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.

