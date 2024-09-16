First Look: Justin Timberlake Appears, Plays “Playlist Playoff” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2021 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake and host Jimmy Fallon during Playlist Playoff on Monday, September 16, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon reconnect Monday night, as the former appears on the latter’s “Tonight Show.”
Timberlake appears as the episode’s lead interview guest. During the chat, he additionally joins Fallon for a game of “Playlist Playoff.”
Filmed in advance, Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” also includes an interview with Meghann Fahy. Later, Yseult takes the stage to deliver the show-closing musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from the taping follow.
