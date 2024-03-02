Millie Bobby Brown Appears For Interview, “Pop” Pop Quiz On March 6 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

In support of “Damsel,” Millie Bobby Brown has been making some high-profile recent television appearances. That tour continues on March 6, when the actress visits “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Brown chats with Kelly as part of the appearance, while also taking part in a “Pop” Pop Quiz.

The pre-filmed episode also includes appearances by Karamo Brown and AJR. Kelly also takes the stage to perform “Carrying Your Love With Me” as the Kellyoke song.

The episode will air during the daytime on March 6; check local listings for the start time in your market. First-look photos from the Millie Bobby Brown appearance follow.