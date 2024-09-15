in TV News

“Hacks,” “Shogun” Win Outstanding Series Honors At 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

They were the year’s top comedy and drama series, respectively.

76TH EMMY AWARDS - The 76th Emmy Awards, hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, will broadcast live on ABC SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles and will be available for streaming on Hulu. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) EUGENE LEVY, DAN LEVY

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards just concluded with the reveal of this year’s Outstanding Comedy and Drama Series.

“Hacks” took home the honor for Comedy, while “Shogun” earned the award for Outstanding Drama.

A third season series, “Hacks” received a nomination – but not a win – in its first two years. “Shogun” received the honor for its inaugural season.

Other top series winners included “Baby Reindeer” for Limited or Anthology Series, “The Traitors” for Reality Competition, “The Daily Show” for Talk, and “Last Week Tonight” for Scripted Variety.

Dan and Eugene Levy hosted the show, which aired on ABC.

