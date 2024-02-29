in TV News

Millie Bobby Brown Appears For Interview, Egg Roulette On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

The actress appears on Thursday’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1930 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 29, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Millie Bobby Brown has made some memorable “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearances over the years, and the actress will look to add to that highlight reel Thursday.

She appears as the lead guest on the episode, taking part in an interview alongside her dog. Not simply there to chat, Brown joins Jimmy for a game of Egg Roulette.

Thursday’s “Fallon,” which will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, also features an appearance by Gordon Cormier. Later, ScHoolboy Q delivers a musical performance.

First-look photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1930 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 29, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1930 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown (with her dog) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 29, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1930 — Pictured: (l-r) Announcer Steve Higgins, actress Millie Bobby Brown, and host Jimmy Fallon during “Egg Roulette” on Thursday, February 29, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1930 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown and host Jimmy Fallon during “Egg Roulette” on Thursday, February 29, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

