Millie Bobby Brown Appears For Interview, Egg Roulette On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1930 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 29, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Millie Bobby Brown has made some memorable “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearances over the years, and the actress will look to add to that highlight reel Thursday.
She appears as the lead guest on the episode, taking part in an interview alongside her dog. Not simply there to chat, Brown joins Jimmy for a game of Egg Roulette.
Thursday’s “Fallon,” which will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, also features an appearance by Gordon Cormier. Later, ScHoolboy Q delivers a musical performance.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…