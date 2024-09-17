in Music News

Charli XCX’s “360” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

It will become Charli XCX’s first Top 10 pop radio hit in ten years.

Charli XCX - 360 video screenshot | Atlantic/Warner

For the first time since 2014, Charli XCX is set to reach the Top 10 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,455 times during the first two days of the September 15-21 tracking period, her “360” appears at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. As it does not face two obvious threats from below, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking.

Charli XCX last reached the Top 10 in 2014, when her own “Boom Clap” and her Iggy Azalea collaboration “Fancy” both entered the region en route to reaching #1. Prior to those hits, she reached the Top 10 as part of Icona Pop’s “I Love It.”

