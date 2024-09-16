Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada Celebrate Wins At Disney’s Post-Emmy Awards Party (Special Look)

Hours after respectively winning the Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor awards at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, “Shogun” stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada headed to the official Disney after-party to celebrate the occasion.

As they took in the unforgettable evening, the two also posed for stunning portraits to chronicle their momentous night.

The critically acclaimed “Shogun” had the most successful night in Emmys history, winning 18 awards including Outstanding Drama Series while breaking key diversity milestones.

Official press photos from the Disney party, which was held in Los Angeles, follow: