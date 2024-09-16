in TV News

Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada Celebrate Wins At Disney’s Post-Emmy Awards Party (Special Look)

The “Shogun” leads posed for stunning portraits at the event.

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY POST-EMMYS¨ CELEBRATION - The Walt Disney Company Post-Emmys¨ Celebration on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Disney/Mark Seliger) HIROYUKI SANADA, ANNA SAWAI

Hours after respectively winning the Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor awards at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, “Shogun” stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada headed to the official Disney after-party to celebrate the occasion.

As they took in the unforgettable evening, the two also posed for stunning portraits to chronicle their momentous night.

The critically acclaimed “Shogun” had the most successful night in Emmys history, winning 18 awards including Outstanding Drama Series while breaking key diversity milestones.

Official press photos from the Disney party, which was held in Los Angeles, follow:

ANNA SAWAI
ANNA SAWAI
HIROYUKI SANADA
HIROYUKI SANADA
HIROYUKI SANADA, ANNA SAWAI
HIROYUKI SANADA, ANNA SAWAI
ANNA SAWAI, HIROYUKI SANADA
ANNA SAWAI, HIROYUKI SANADA

Anna sawaiemmysHiroyuki Sanadashogun

