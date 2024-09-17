Keith Urban, Margaret Qualley Scheduled For September 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To celebrate the release of his new album “High,” country star Keith Urban will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Urban will appear on the September 24 episode, serving as both the lead interviewee and the show-closing musical performer. His chat and performance will bookend an interview with actress Margaret Qualley.
Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Linkin Park (September 17), twenty one pilots (September 19), and Leon Bridges (September 23). Complete listings follow:
Tuesday, September 17: Guests include Colin Farrell, Lily Collins, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and musical guest Linkin Park. Show #2022
Wednesday, September 18: Guests include Eva Mendes, Zachary Quinto and comedian Brandi Denise. Show #2023
Thursday, September 19: Guests include Demi Lovato, Hilary Rodham Clinton and musical guest Twenty One Pilots. Show #2024
Friday, September 20: Guests include Justin Theroux, Simone Biles and musical guest Cage The Elephant. (OAD 9/4/24)
Monday, September 23: Guests include Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest Leon Bridges. Show #2025
Tuesday, September 24: : Guests include Keith Urban, Margaret Qualley and musical guest Keith Urban. Show #2026
