Keith Urban, Margaret Qualley Scheduled For September 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Urban will chat and perform on the episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0892 -- Pictured: Musical guest Keith Urban performs on June 26, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

To celebrate the release of his new album “High,” country star Keith Urban will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Urban will appear on the September 24 episode, serving as both the lead interviewee and the show-closing musical performer. His chat and performance will bookend an interview with actress Margaret Qualley.

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Linkin Park (September 17), twenty one pilots (September 19), and Leon Bridges (September 23). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, September 17: Guests include Colin Farrell, Lily Collins, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and musical guest Linkin Park. Show #2022

Wednesday, September 18: Guests include Eva Mendes, Zachary Quinto and comedian Brandi Denise. Show #2023

Thursday, September 19: Guests include Demi Lovato, Hilary Rodham Clinton and musical guest Twenty One Pilots. Show #2024

Friday, September 20: Guests include Justin Theroux, Simone Biles and musical guest Cage The Elephant. (OAD 9/4/24)

Monday, September 23: Guests include Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest Leon Bridges. Show #2025

Tuesday, September 24: : Guests include Keith Urban, Margaret Qualley and musical guest Keith Urban. Show #2026

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

