Suni Lee Rocks Trench Coat, Shines At Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week Show

To highlight its spring 2025 collection, Tommy Hilfiger featured a characteristically high-profile show at New York Fashion Week.

The show took place aboard the decommissioned MV John F. Kennedy, while attracting dozens of major celebrities, influencers, and fashion icons.

Olympic gymnastics sensation Suni Lee was part of the festivities, going with a simple yet captivating trench coat look. She posed for photos on the step-and-repeat, while appearing near the runway with Damson Idris.

“We’re revisiting the nautical and maritime inspirations that have defined our signature look since 1985,” said Tommy Hilfiger of the memorable Sunday show. “Today, it’s updated and remixed for 2025: the look has the ease of effortless summer style, but with a confidence that feels ready to step off the ferry and back into the city.”

