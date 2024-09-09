in Runway

Suni Lee Rocks Trench Coat, Shines At Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week Show

The Olympic sensation attended Sunday’s show.

Suni Lee by Kevin Czopek/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

To highlight its spring 2025 collection, Tommy Hilfiger featured a characteristically high-profile show at New York Fashion Week.

The show took place aboard the decommissioned MV John F. Kennedy, while attracting dozens of major celebrities, influencers, and fashion icons.

Olympic gymnastics sensation Suni Lee was part of the festivities, going with a simple yet captivating trench coat look. She posed for photos on the step-and-repeat, while appearing near the runway with Damson Idris.

“We’re revisiting the nautical and maritime inspirations that have defined our signature look since 1985,” said Tommy Hilfiger of the memorable Sunday show. “Today, it’s updated and remixed for 2025: the look has the ease of effortless summer style, but with a confidence that feels ready to step off the ferry and back into the city.”

Photos from Suni Lee’s time at the show follow.

Suni Lee by Kevin Czopek/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Suni Lee by Kevin Czopek/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Suni Lee by Bre Johnson/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Suni Lee and Damson Idris by Bre Johnson/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

New York fashion weeknyfwsuni leetommy hilfiger

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

New York Fashion Week: Tinashe Looks Beautiful At Star-Studded Tommy Hilfiger Show

Jade Picon Delivers Style Slay At Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week Show