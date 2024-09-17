Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Stays Hot On Spotify, Improving To #7 On Global Chart

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” continues to post impressive worldwide numbers on Spotify.

Despite being an obvious candidate for a “front loaded” run, it remains very resonant in its second week of release. The song, in fact, rose two places to #7 on the platform’s global chart for Monday, September 16.

While not a new peak for the song (which has gone as high as #5), the position is impressive by any reasonable standard. The song markedly outranks any of this week’s new releases, while comfortably standing as the day’s most-streamed rock song.

Flying up the charts at rock radio, “The Emptiness Machine” is the lead single from Linkin Park’s forthcoming album “From Zero.”