Larry David, Cole Sprouse Scheduled For February 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature comedy from Rob Haze.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0802 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Cole Sprouse during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 15, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Before “Curb Your Enthusiasm” commences its twelfth season, principal Larry David will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms David for the February 2 edition of the talk show. The sitcom icon will be the episode’s lead interview guest.

The February 2 “Tonight Show” will also feature a chat with Cole Sprouse. Later, Rob Haze will close the show with stand-up comedy.

A full look at upcoming listings follows:

Friday, January 26: Guests include Ken Jeong, Dwyane Wade and comedian Pete Lee. Show #1911
Monday, January 29: Guests include James Corden, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest George Birge. Show #1912
Tuesday, January 30: Guests include Donald Glover & Maya Erskine and Bryce Dallas Howard. Show #1913
Wednesday, January 31: Guests include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kathryn Newton and musical guest The Lemon Twigs. Show #1914
Thursday, February 1: Guests include Sam Rockwell and Jack Whitehall. Show #1915
Friday, February 2: Guests include Larry David, Cole Sprouse and comedian Rob Haze. Show #1916

