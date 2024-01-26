Larry David, Cole Sprouse Scheduled For February 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Before “Curb Your Enthusiasm” commences its twelfth season, principal Larry David will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms David for the February 2 edition of the talk show. The sitcom icon will be the episode’s lead interview guest.

The February 2 “Tonight Show” will also feature a chat with Cole Sprouse. Later, Rob Haze will close the show with stand-up comedy.

A full look at upcoming listings follows:

Friday, January 26: Guests include Ken Jeong, Dwyane Wade and comedian Pete Lee. Show #1911

Monday, January 29: Guests include James Corden, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest George Birge. Show #1912

Tuesday, January 30: Guests include Donald Glover & Maya Erskine and Bryce Dallas Howard. Show #1913

Wednesday, January 31: Guests include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kathryn Newton and musical guest The Lemon Twigs. Show #1914

Thursday, February 1: Guests include Sam Rockwell and Jack Whitehall. Show #1915

Friday, February 2: Guests include Larry David, Cole Sprouse and comedian Rob Haze. Show #1916