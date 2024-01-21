Songs By Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Knox Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Three songs debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart as Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault,” Jennifer Lopez’s “Can’t Get Enough,” and Knox’s “Not The 1975” all earn Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s chart at #45, “Not My Fault” makes this week’s listing at #34. The “Mean Girls” soundtrack single received 924 spins during the January 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 555.

Up ten places, “Can’t Get Enough” makes its chart debut at #36. It garnered 767 spins during the tracking period (+444).

Played 543 times (+227), “Not The 1975” rises seven places to #40.