Songs By Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Knox Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Not My Fault,” “Can’t Get Enough,” and “Not The 1975” debut on the pop chart.

Not My Fault cover art | Interscope Records

Three songs debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart as Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault,” Jennifer Lopez’s “Can’t Get Enough,” and Knox’s “Not The 1975” all earn Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s chart at #45, “Not My Fault” makes this week’s listing at #34. The “Mean Girls” soundtrack single received 924 spins during the January 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 555.

Up ten places, “Can’t Get Enough” makes its chart debut at #36. It garnered 767 spins during the tracking period (+444).

Played 543 times (+227), “Not The 1975” rises seven places to #40.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

