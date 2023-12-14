Zoe Colletti Looks Gorgeous In Lime Green Dress At Las Vegas “The Family Plan” Premiere (Red Carpet)

Like other stars from the film, Zoe Colletti headed to Las Vegas this week to celebrate “The Family Plan.”

Alongside co-stars like Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Van Crosby, Maggie Q, Iliana Norris, Vienna Norris, Valkyrae, and more, the actress attended Wednesday’s premiere at The Cosmopolitan’s The Chelsea venue.

Colletti wowed in a lime green dress as she made her way into the premiere celebration.

Launching on December 15, “The Family Plan” centers on the family of Mark Wahlberg, who come under threat when enemies from his past life as an assassin track him down. Colletti plays Wahlberg’s daughter in the film.