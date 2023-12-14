Valkyrae Rocks Red Outfit, Looks Beautiful At Premiere Of Apple TV+’s “The Family Plan” (Special Look)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Rachell Hofstetter attends the World Premiere of Apple Original Film's "The Family Plan" at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. "The Family Plan" premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 15, 2023. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+)
Immensely popular streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter makes her film debut in Apple TV+’s upcoming “The Family Plan.” Ahead of the film’s December 15 premiere, she joined fellow cast members and other principals at the Las Vegas premiere.
Rocking a red outfit, Valkyrae looked characteristically beautiful on the red carpet at The Chelsea at Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Resort.
The film stars Mark Wahlberg as a seemingly low-key suburban husband and dad. It turns out, however, that he previously worked as an elite assassin — and his past is about to catch up to him and his family.
