in Culture News

Valkyrae Rocks Red Outfit, Looks Beautiful At Premiere Of Apple TV+’s “The Family Plan” (Special Look)

The streaming sensation appeared at this week’s Las Vegas premiere.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Rachell Hofstetter attends the World Premiere of Apple Original Film's "The Family Plan" at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. "The Family Plan" premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 15, 2023. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Immensely popular streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter makes her film debut in Apple TV+’s upcoming “The Family Plan.” Ahead of the film’s December 15 premiere, she joined fellow cast members and other principals at the Las Vegas premiere.

Rocking a red outfit, Valkyrae looked characteristically beautiful on the red carpet at The Chelsea at Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Resort.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg as a seemingly low-key suburban husband and dad. It turns out, however, that he previously worked as an elite assassin — and his past is about to catch up to him and his family.

Valkyrae’s red carpet look follows:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Rachell Hofstetter attends the World Premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Family Plan” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 15, 2023. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Rachell Hofstetter attends the World Premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Family Plan” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 15, 2023. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

apple tv+the family planvalkyrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Livvy Dunne Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In New Car Selfies, Scores Predictably Huge Engagement

Zoe Colletti Looks Gorgeous In Lime Green Dress At Las Vegas “The Family Plan” Premiere (Red Carpet)