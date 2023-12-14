in TV News

Billie Eilish Chats, Gracie Abrams Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Billie Eilish appears as the lead guest on a stacked “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1891 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 14, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Billie Eilish pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for Thursday night’s episode.

The past Grammy winner and current nominee appears as the episode’s lead interview guest, chatting with Fallon in an eagerly anticipated discussion.

The episode also features interviews with Claire Foy and Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw. Later, Gracie Abrams — a Grammy nominee in her own right — takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1891 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1891 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1891 — Pictured: Musical guest Gracie Abrams performs on Thursday, December 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1891 — Pictured: Musical guest Gracie Abrams performs on Thursday, December 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1891 — Pictured: Musical guest Gracie Abrams performs on Thursday, December 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1891 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Claire Foy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1891 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedy writers Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

