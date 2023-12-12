in Hot On Social

Livvy Dunne Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In New Car Selfies, Scores Predictably Huge Engagement

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne wows in her latest post.

Livvy Dunne shares new car selfies (Via @livvydunne)

Car selfies may be pretty routine on Instagram, but there is nothing routine about how Olivia “Livvy” Dunne looks in her newest car selfies.

The LSU gymnast, social sensation, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looks breathtaking in the four-selfie gallery, which she posted to Instagram Tuesday night. “This is 100% how I look after practice,” jokes Dunne in the caption, while tagging her Vuori athletic wear.

Consistent with pretty much every Livvy Dunne post, the gallery caught fire on Instagram, blasting past the 250K like mark in just a few hours.

The post also received an outpouring of favorable comments from both fellow creators and her many supportive fans.

The new selfie gallery follows.

