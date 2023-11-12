Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Earns 10th Week In #1 Position On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” secures a milestone tenth week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The hit, which first appeared on Swift’s 2019 album “Lover,” received ~5,454 hot adult contemporary spins during the November 5-11, 2023 tracking period. The count reflects a slight week-over-week loss of 3 spins but keeps “Cruel Summer” in front of the competition.

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” repeats at #2 this week, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #3. Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” holds at #4, and Cyrus’ “Flowers” rises one spot to #5 on the latest Hot AC chart.

— “Cruel Summer” is also charting prominently at two other key formats, retaining the #2 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop and adult contemporary charts.