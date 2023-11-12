Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Earns 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” extends its pop radio reign by yet another week.

Played ~16,895 times during the November 5-11 tracking period, the smash spends a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The count trails last week’s figure by 101 but keeps “Paint The Town Red” in first place.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” stays in the #2 spot on this week’s chart, while Doechii’s “What It Is” spends another week at #3.

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, while Tate McRae’s “greedy” ascends one place to #5 on the listing.