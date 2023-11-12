in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Earns 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Paint The Town Red” continues its reign as pop radio’s biggest song.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” extends its pop radio reign by yet another week.

Played ~16,895 times during the November 5-11 tracking period, the smash spends a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The count trails last week’s figure by 101 but keeps “Paint The Town Red” in first place.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” stays in the #2 spot on this week’s chart, while Doechii’s “What It Is” spends another week at #3.

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, while Tate McRae’s “greedy” ascends one place to #5 on the listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

