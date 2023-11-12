Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back,” Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” Officially Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” and Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” continue their climbs on the Mediabase pop radio chart, with each song officially earning a Top 15 position this week.

The Olivia Rodrigo song rises three places to a new high of #13, while the Jelly Roll crossover ascends two spots to #15.

“get him back!” received 6,581 spins during the November 5-11 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 724. Rodrigo now has three songs in the active Top 15. Her “bad idea right?” (#12, +2) and “vampire” (#14, +1) also appear in that region.

“NEED A FAVOR” earns its Top 15 position on the strength of 6,062 spins (+207).