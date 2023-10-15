David Kushner’s “Daylight” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; *NSYNC’s “Better Place” Top 15

David Kushner’s “Daylight” and *NSYNC’s “Better Place” officially reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former formally moves into the Top 10, while the latter secures a Top 15 position on the listing.
Played 8,472 times during the October 8-14 tracking period, “Daylight” ascends two places to #10 on this week’s chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 574.
Credited with 5,972 spins, “Better Place” rises two levels to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s figure by a total of 684 plays.
