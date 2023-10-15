Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Reaches Top 20 On Pop Radio Chart, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, (G)I-DLE Top 25

The hit that is Tate McRae’s “greedy” continues to soar up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially secures a Top 20 position this week.

Played 5,376 times during the October 8-14 tracking period, “greedy” jumps four places to #17 on this week’s chart. The spin count bests last week’s mark by a healthy 1,384 spins.

— As “greedy” joins the Top 20, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” and (G)I-DLE’s “I DO” go Top 25.

The recipient of 2,947 spins (+289), “Good Good” rises three places to #23.

“I DO” also rises three places, in its case moving up to #25. It received 2,522 plays (+234).