in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Wins US Album Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall US Consumption Chart

“Utopia” convincingly ranks as the week’s #1 album.

Travis Scott - Utopia audio/YouTube Cover | Cactus Jack/Epic

Travis Scott’s “Utopia” debuts as a dominant #1 in the United States, ruling for both traditional album sales and overall consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 148K US copies during the July 28-August 3 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “Utopia” posted a tracking period unit count of 400K.

The album convincingly ranks as the week’s best performer in both columns. NewJeans’ “Get Up,” the #2 performer for sales, generated 38K this week. Post Malone’s “Austin,” the runner-up for units, generated 110K.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but the #1 position on its Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts will indeed belong to “Utopia.”

newjeanspost maloneTravis Scottutopia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Spends 3rd Week As Dominant #1 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart