Travis Scott’s “Utopia” debuts as a dominant #1 in the United States, ruling for both traditional album sales and overall consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 148K US copies during the July 28-August 3 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “Utopia” posted a tracking period unit count of 400K.

The album convincingly ranks as the week’s best performer in both columns. NewJeans’ “Get Up,” the #2 performer for sales, generated 38K this week. Post Malone’s “Austin,” the runner-up for units, generated 110K.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but the #1 position on its Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts will indeed belong to “Utopia.”