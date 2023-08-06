in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Officially Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Fast Car” reaches #1 at another radio format.

Luke Combs - Fast Car live video | River House/Columbia

Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car,” a recent country radio #1, tops another format this week.

Up two places, “Fast Car” rises to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary airplay chart. “Fast Car” received ~5,483 spins during the July 30-August 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 293.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” holds at #2 this week, while Taylor Swift’s “Karma” drops from #1 to #3.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” spends another week in the #4 position, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” retains the #5 spot on this week’s official listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

