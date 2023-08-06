Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Officially Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car,” a recent country radio #1, tops another format this week.
Up two places, “Fast Car” rises to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary airplay chart. “Fast Car” received ~5,483 spins during the July 30-August 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 293.
Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” holds at #2 this week, while Taylor Swift’s “Karma” drops from #1 to #3.
Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” spends another week in the #4 position, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” retains the #5 spot on this week’s official listing.
