Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Spends 3rd Week As Dominant #1 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

“Seven” received another 63 million streams this week.

The smash that is Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” continues to post dominant numbers on Spotify.

According to the platform, “Seven” officially received another 63,327,480 global Spotify streams during the July 28-August 3 tracking period. The count earns the BTS member’s debut solo single a third consecutive week atop the platform’s Weekly Global Streaming Chart.

A three-week reign is impressive in any context; the fact that “Seven” is retaining #1 with a dominant margin makes its performance particularly special. By comparison, no other song even surpassed 40 million worldwide Spotify streams during the tracking period.

