Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

The collaboration reaches the top spot on this week’s urban chart.

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U video screenshot | UMG/OVO/Republic

After claiming #5 last week, Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

The collaboration received ~5,379 spins during the April 23-29 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 910.

SZA’s “Kill Bill,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” slides one place to #3, as SZA’s “Shirt” drops a level to #4. Up four places, Summer Walker’s “Karma” claims #5.

“Spin Bout U” becomes a multi-format #1 this week; it previously ruled the Mediabase rhythmic airplay listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

