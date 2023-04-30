Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

After claiming #5 last week, Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
The collaboration received ~5,379 spins during the April 23-29 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 910.
SZA’s “Kill Bill,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.
Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” slides one place to #3, as SZA’s “Shirt” drops a level to #4. Up four places, Summer Walker’s “Karma” claims #5.
“Spin Bout U” becomes a multi-format #1 this week; it previously ruled the Mediabase rhythmic airplay listing.
Comments
