Dierks Bentley’s “Gold” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Dierks Bentley’s “Gold” completes its ascent to the top of the country radio mountain, rising three spots to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
“Gold” seizes the throne from HARDY’s “wait in the truck (featuring Lainey Wilson),” which sinks out of the Top 10.
In addition to ruling for chart points, “Gold” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 23-29 tracking period. It received ~8,391 spins (+846) and ~37.2 million audience impressions.
Parker McCollum’s “Handle On You” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’ In The Country” ascends two levels to #3.
