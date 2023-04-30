in Music News

Dierks Bentley’s “Gold” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Bentley’s “Gold” tops this week’s Mediabase country radio chart.

Dierks Bentley - Gold video screenshot | Capitol Records Nashville

Dierks Bentley’s “Gold” completes its ascent to the top of the country radio mountain, rising three spots to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Gold” seizes the throne from HARDY’s “wait in the truck (featuring Lainey Wilson),” which sinks out of the Top 10.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Gold” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 23-29 tracking period. It received ~8,391 spins (+846) and ~37.2 million audience impressions.

Parker McCollum’s “Handle On You” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’ In The Country” ascends two levels to #3.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

