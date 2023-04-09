Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” Rises To #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
The song, which was #4 last week, seizes the throne from Coi Leray’s “Players.”
“Spin Bout U” received ~5,742 spins during the April 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 585.
“Players” drops to #2 on the new chart, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” slides one level to #3. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” also drops one place, slipping from #3 to #4.
RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” remains in the #5 position on this week’s chart.
