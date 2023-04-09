in Music News

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” Rises To #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The Drake-21 Savage collaboration hits #1 at rhythmic.

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U video screenshot | UMG/OVO/Republic

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The song, which was #4 last week, seizes the throne from Coi Leray’s “Players.”

“Spin Bout U” received ~5,742 spins during the April 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 585.

“Players” drops to #2 on the new chart, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” slides one level to #3. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” also drops one place, slipping from #3 to #4.

RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” remains in the #5 position on this week’s chart.

070 shake21 savagecoi lerayDrakemetro boominrayespin bout uszathe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

