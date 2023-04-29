Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny’s “un x100to” Reaches #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Agust D’s “Haegeum” Top 5

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny’s “un x100to,” which debuted at #2 on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart after an abbreviated tracking period, rises to #1 on this week.

The video amassed 47.9 million views during the April 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 49%. It tops the view count of the #2 video (La Bebe), meanwhile, by a whopping 18 million views.

This week’s top debut comes from Agust D, whose “Haegeum” starts at #5. The BTS member’s solo video earned 25.5 million views during the official tracking period.

“Ella Baila Sola” (#3) and “TQG” (#4) also appear in this week’s Top 5.